Roush Fenway Receives Top Honors from MarCom Awards with Accolades in Six Categories

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 23, 2019) — Roush Fenway Racing has been recognized for outstanding achievement by the prestigious MarCom Awards, taking home four Platinum and two Gold Awards for its work in 2019. Platinum Winners are recognized for ‘their excellence in terms of quality, creativity and resourcefulness,’ with only 15 percent of MarCom entries designated Platinum status.

The team received Platinum Award recognition in the Digital Marketing category for its work with Fastenal in promoting FastenalRacing.com, in the Social Content category for the “There’s a New Name in Racing” campaign in conjunction with Oscar Mayer, in the Integrated Marketing category for the launch of its Acorns partnership and in the Social Media Campaign category for its work promoting the Mazola Corn Oil brand.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the MarCom Awards panel,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “Our marketing and communication groups design and implement creative and innovative platforms for our partners that demonstrate the role our race team can play in authentically promoting their brands. In a competitive market such as ours, we understand that brands have choices as to where they invest their marketing dollars, and we are especially proud of our continued ability to generate unique programs that deliver visibility and engagement for our partners.”

MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals. The awards received over 6,500 entries this year, with only 15 percent awarded Platinum status by earning the highest distinction as ‘the most outstanding entries in the competition.’

The FastenalRacing.com campaign supported the collaboration between Roush Fenway and Fastenal to bring attention to the dedicated racing program website. Exclusive content and giveaways were hosted on the site, with an extended campaign on social media to promote the hub.

For the second year of Oscar Mayer’s partnership with the team, an emphasis was placed on creative and engaging social media content. Videos featuring Ryan Newman and the famed Wienermobile have reached over 12 million NASCAR fans to date in 2019, with callouts to the company’s hot dog, bacon and deli meat categories serving as the cornerstones of the campaign.

Acorns entered into the NASCAR sphere when it debuted on the No. 6 Ford Mustang at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Roush Fenway utilized traditional and digital marketing footholds to introduce the brand to the NASCAR audience with organic social content and at-track activation opportunities.

Mazola Corn Oil will not appear on the No. 6 Mustang until November, but Roush Fenway launched the brand’s NASCAR presence by helping to develop a content series featuring Ryan Newman and his No. 6 pit crew team that emphasized the importance of teamwork and preparation in racing and food preparation. In just the month of September, the team reached over 14 million NASCAR fans with Mazola content and generated nearly two million video views for the brand focusing on Mazola’s role in grilling recipes.

The team was also recognized with Gold Awards in the Social Engagement category for its work promoting Fastenal and its NASCAR supporting supplier companies, and in the Strategic Communications category for the ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ premiere promotion with WGNA.

Roush Fenway Racing has now won a total of fifteen MarCom Platinum Awards since 2011 when it took home its first Platinum for the famed ‘Ricky vs. Trevor’ campaign. The team also brought home Platinum Awards for its ‘Let Ricky Race’ campaign in 2013, as well as the #RFRTruckin campaign and Social ‘Jack’ Icon branding platform in 2016, the #DrivenForACause awareness platform in 2017 and the John Deere’s return to NASCAR, Oscar Mayer program launch and #DoYouKnowJack campaigns in 2018. The team has also won Gold Awards for #RaceWithRicky, ’25 Winning Years’, ‘RFRDriven’ and the Pillow Pets NASCAR Launch. Roush Fenway has also taken home top honors from the PR News Platinum Awards, Social Media Icon Awards and Hermes Awards.

MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

MarCom entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. The competition has grown to one of the largest of its kind, with winners ranging in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.