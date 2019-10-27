RCR Post Race Report – First Data 500

Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet Team Show Grit and Determination at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 22nd

Start: 23rd

Points: 23rd

“I’m really proud of everyone on this No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet team for working hard all weekend and giving us a really solid car at Martinsville Speedway. We put up a fight all race long, which really helped us to stay on the lead lap and battle competitively in the top 12 throughout Stages 1 and 2. Early in Stage 3, we were racing hard with another car when we cut a tire and made contact with the outside wall. Our Chevy was just too loose after that, making it really hard to earn back the lap we lost while making repairs. We had a good fight, but this is not the finish we wanted today.”-Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric Survives Wild 500 Laps at Martinsville Speedway to Finish 17th in Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1

Finish: 17th

Start: 18th

Points: 26th

“It was a solid day for us at Martinsville Speedway in the Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1. We were just too loose and didn’t have the rear lateral grip we needed early in the race. We kept adjusting and trying to put ourselves in position to get the free pass or take the wave around, and finally late in the race we had something go our way that got us back on the lead lap. The No. 20 and the No. 34 got together behind us once we were back on the lead lap and turned us around. I hate that because I thought we were going to drive up into the top 15 pretty easily. It just wasn’t meant to be. We got a little too much damage to move forward at the end. All in all, just proud of these guys, proud of the effort and proud of the fight. We’ll roll on to Texas.”-Daniel Hemric