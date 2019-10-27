TEAM CHEVY AT MARTINSVILLE 2: Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

FIRST DATA 500

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

OCTOBER 27, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER (* = Playoff Contender)

2nd *William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

6th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Global Poker Camaro ZL1

9th *Kyle Larson, No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1

12th Chris Buescher, No. 37 Clorox Camaro ZL1

13th Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Victory Junction Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER (* = Chevy Playoff Contender)

1st Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd *William Byron (Chevrolet)

3rd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

UNOFFICIAL CURRENT PLAYOFF RANK (Following Round 7 of 10)

POS. DRIVER (* = Chevy Contender)

1. Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

2. Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

3. Kyle Busch (Toyota)

4.____Joey Logano ________________

5. Kevin Harvick (Ford)

6. Ryan Blaney (Ford)

7. *Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

8. *Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 2nd

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TO GIVE MARTIN TRUEX JR. A BETTER RUN FOR HIS MONEY THERE AT THE END?

“Oh, I don’t know. He was really strong. I could work my brake bias a little bit in the car and gain a little bit and then I’d get to him and I’d heat them up a lot and kind of fall back. So, I don’t really know. He was super strong. Our car bounced a little bit on the short run, which was tough to kind of get around, but overall it was a really good day. This isn’t a place that I’ve loved coming to, and it just clicked this weekend. The things we did with the car going into qualifying and then obviously our race. So, I’m super excited, but second is not super fun either. So, we’ll try to get one spot better next time.”

EVEN THOUGH TRUEX JR. IS A PLAYOFF DRIVER, IF YOU COULD HAVE GOTTEN CLOSER TO HIM, WOULD YOU HAVE MOVED HIM FOR THAT FIRST WIN, KNOWING HOW CLOSE IT WAS?

“Yeah, I mean, whatever it takes. I wouldn’t race him dirty, but I’m really hungry for my first win, so whatever it takes. But, he ran such a good race, I think he would have been able to drag the brake and do all he could to keep me behind him anyway. So, it was close.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GLOBAL POKER CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 6th

ON HIS DAY:

“We finished which was the highest we ran all day. Wow, what perseverance and an ability to make adjustments during the race. Daytime was hot and I told everybody and a lot of yellows at the end, we’ve got to be ready. We were lucky with the right lane on the right lane on the restarts. Thanks to Global Poker, Chevrolet, Monster Energy. We got a sixth. Really good day at Martinsville for us. Our teammate Kyle Larson got a top-10 as well.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

“This is my second best finish at Martinsville, so I’m really happy with that.

We were able to steal some stage points as well, so we probably over achieved for how we usually run at Martinsville. I haven’t seen the points spread yet, but I would say we maintained from where we came in, so I’m happy about that.”

WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO THE CALL TO STAY OUT TO FINISH THE STAGE?

“We talked about it before the race that if we got the opportunity to get some guaranteed points, we would do what we needed to do. So I am happy about that.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 MOUNTAIN DEW CAMARO ZL1 – Recovered from mechanical issue on Lap 183, Finished 36th

YOU MADE UP SOME SPOTS BY GOING BACK OUT

“Yeah, whatever that is worth. Frustrating.”

WHY IS IT FRUSTRATING?

“Just disappointing for a day like that. We know better and we can do better than that.”

WHAT IS YOUR APPROACH GOING FORWARD?

“I’m going to go win it,”

IS THIS GOING FORWARD A MUST WIN?

“That is certainly the case now. We do have to win.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 17th

“It was a solid day for us here at Martinsville Speedway. We were just too loose and didn’t have the rear lateral grip we needed early in the race. We kept adjusting and kept trying to put ourselves in position to get the free pass or take the wave around, and finally late in the race we had something go our way that got us back on the lead lap. The No. 20 and the No. 34 got together behind us once we were back on the lead lap and turned this Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1 around. I hate that because I thought we were going to drive up into the top 15 pretty easily. It just wasn’t meant to be. We got a little too much damage to move forward at the end. All in all, just proud of these guys, proud of the effort and proud of the fight. We’ll roll on to Texas.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.