Toyota Racing MENCS Post-Race Recap – Martinsville

Martin Truex Jr. Sails to Victory in Martinsville, Advances to Championship 4 Race

Truex Captures Single-Season Best 17th win for Toyota

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (October 27, 2019) – Martin Truex Jr. dominated Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, leading a career-high 464 laps to capture his seventh win of 2019 and secure a spot in the Championship 4. The win was the 17th for a Camry driver this season, a single-season record for Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Martinsville Speedway

Race 33 of 36 – 263 miles, 500 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

2nd, William Byron*

3rd, Brad Keselowski*

4th, DENNY HAMLIN

5th, Ryan Blaney*

14th, KYLE BUSCH

16th, MATT DiBENEDETTO

20th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

Truex led a career-high 464 laps (of 500) on the way to his seventh victory of 2019.

With the win, Truex secured a spot in the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the championship title event.

The Camry driver’s win at Martinsville was the 17th win for Toyota this season, a single-season record for the manufacturer.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Truex continue the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Auto Owners Insurance Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

The first to be locked into the Championship 4, how big is that advantage?

“I’ll let you know in three weeks. I really don’t know. We’ve never done it this way. We’ve always pointed our way in through the third round. This is the first time we’ve won at one of these tracks, so I mean, they still give out trophies and money the next two weeks, we’re going to go after them.”

What made the difference today and have you ever had this dominating over a car?

“Well, not here that’s for sure. We’ve led some laps here, but not many. We’ve never, I felt like, had the best car here. Last year, we got about the best at the end, but I’m just really proud of this team. We weren’t that great yesterday in practice and I told them what I needed it to do and they went to work last night and got it better and we qualified good. Beginning of the race, I thought yeah, it’s pretty decent, but we need to work on it and a few adjustments later man, the thing was just dominant. I’m just really proud of everybody on this team. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. Man, this is a special race track. This is one everybody wants to win and I’ve worked hard for a long time to try to get better at this place and try to figure it out and thanks to my guys on this team, they’ve helped me figure it out and here we are.”

When you’re sitting in the car, can you tell it’s a great pit stop?

“Oh yeah. You can tell. You can tell. You can hear the lugnuts coming off and going on and if it all sounds synchronized and that right side drops before you’re ready for it, you know it’s a good one. Hats off to them. They’ve had an up-and-down season and had to work really hard to get better and better. They’re in the prime right now, so hopefully they can keep it up.”

Is there extra satisfaction after what happened last year in already getting into the Championship 4?

“Yeah, I think there is. I mean, honestly, more than anything I just wanted to win here so bad last year. It wasn’t really about getting to Miami because we got there anyway, but this track is so tough. It’s old school. It’s the heart of NASCAR and NASCAR has been coming here so long, the history here is amazing and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Martin, how much redemption is this win for what happened here last year?

“I don’t know. I mean, that was completely unrelated to today in my opinion. Luckily, we were just able to do all the right things, and I didn’t feel great about our car after practice and we made a lot of changes on it, so hats off to James (Small) and Cole (Pearn, crew chief) for making the right changes. I’m just proud to win here. This is a big, big race for anyone in this sport. Grandfather clock coming home with me, baby. I never would have thought it. Just hats off to everybody on this team back at the shop, TRD, everybody at Costa Mesa; put a beat‑down on that engine right there, and she still sounded pretty good, so thanks for that. I’m a lucky guy to drive for these guys, and hopefully we can spend the next two weeks getting ready to go to Homestead and do this again.”

Welcome to Miami.

“I can’t believe we just won Martinsville, man. Miami is awesome, but we’ve wanted to win here for a long time, but the guys have worked so hard, I’ve worked so hard. I used to just be terrible here, and just an awesome bunch of guys. What can I say, Auto Owners, Bass Pro, TRD, everybody back at the shop, brand new race car, and again, it still wants to keep going.”

Did you expect a performance like that, leading 464 laps?

“I don’t think anyone expected that. This race track in general, you don’t see that. Hats off to my guys. Pit crew was stellar today, and we didn’t make many adjustments. We adjusted on it early and it came to life, and that was a lot of fun. I don’t know, maybe now I’ve got this place figured out, who knows. But just really proud of everybody, and after last year, we talked earlier, everybody wants to keep talking about last year, and I’m like, we’ve got work to do. I’m just proud of everybody for giving me a race car like that and being able to put it all together today when it counted.”

You mentioned the disappointment of last year. Does this make up for that?

“I’ll let you know in a few weeks. The cool part is we’re going to Homestead again, and that was what we tried to accomplish this weekend. We don’t have to worry about points anymore, we can just get to work on our Homestead car. Just honestly, I’m so excited and proud to drive this thing, and our team is unbelievable.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

FInishing Position: 4th

What happened between you and Joey Logano?

“We were having a discussion and everything was civil and then like Joey (Logano) does, he gives a little push and runs away. That’s Joey. I mean he said ‘you want to go?’ I said ‘yes, I’m here,’ but then he runs away.”

What was the on-track incident that led to the disagreement?

“I got close off of Turn 4 and it looks like we got together and it looks like collateral damage. He blew a tire. I mean, he would probably say, oh, short track racing.”

# # #

