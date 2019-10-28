Flying Lizard Motorsports Finds Remarkable Success in Porsche Trophy West USA

SONOMA, Calif., (October 28, 2019) — This month, Flying Lizard Motorsports completed its most successful Porsche Trophy West USA season since joining the series in 2017. The eight race championship concluded earlier this month at Sonoma Raceway, and the Lizards closed out the year with an astounding 47 podiums and three class championships for drivers Martin Brauns, Erin Vogel, and Andy Wilzoch.

The Lizards ran as many as six Porsches in a weekend, with a packed garage of enthusiastic Porsche competitors. Edie Arrowsmith, Martin Brauns, Andy Wilzoch, Dr. Alex Marmureanu, Flying Lizard Founder Seth Neiman, Paul Camusi, and Erin Vogel all returned to the team for the 2019 season, proudly competing with the iconic sports car team in the eight event season across North America.

“What a season it’s been,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Each of our drivers have progressed so much since the start of this year, and we’re proud to be a part of their growth. The Trophy West Series really puts on a great program. There’s something special about being a part of a driver’s development and to have three of our drivers each capture the championship title in each of their classes is very rewarding. We are proud we have a garage full of such great competitors.”

Since becoming a customer racing team in 2014, Flying Lizard Motorsports has expanded from a two car team in the IMSA championship to manage four cars and two programs in the SRO America championships, seven cars in the Porsche Trophy West USA, one entry in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, continue as a tire development partner with Toyo Tires, and become Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s latest partner establishing a testing program with the Super Trofeo car.

The sports car team will announce 2020 plans for their various programs in the coming months as Law continues to build customer racing efforts across North America.

Photos courtesy of Porsche Trophy West USA

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated six driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times. The team currently races in Pirelli GT4 America, Porsche Trophy West, National Auto Sport Association, and Porsche Club of America.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit lizardms.com. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car.