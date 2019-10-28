Front Row Motorsports Scores 11th Place Finish at Martinsville

Michael McDowell

No. 34 A&W Ford Mustang

Started: 5 | Finished: 23

“It was an up and down day for our No. 34 A&W Restaurants team. We battled hard, but missed the lucky dog by inches 3 or 4 times and just couldn’t seem to get back on the lead lap. I’m really happy for my teammate, David Ragan, for being able to sneak a strong finish out of a tough day at Martinsville Speedway. On to Texas Motor Speedway.”

Matt Crafton

No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford Mustang

Started: 31 | Finished: 25

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to drive a Cup car this weekend, but sorry that it was under these circumstances. We ran over a piece of debris and took some damage to the front end early in the race and then we picked up a brake vibration partway through that we never really could recover from. Wish we could have had a better finish for the No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford but it was fun working with the team today.”

David Ragan

No. 38 MDS Ford Mustang

Started: 17 | Finished: 11

“We had a hard fought day at Martinsville Speedway, but our No. 38 MDS Trucking team never gave up. They worked extremely hard getting a very tight handling race car adjusted. We caught a couple of timely cautions towards the end and were able put down some of our best laps in the last 100 laps of the race. I can’t say enough about Mike Kelley and our team for making some aggressive adjustments throughout the race to get our car better. It was a lot of fun racing for a top-10 at one of my favorite tracks.”