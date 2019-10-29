Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Martinsville II

The Truck Series was back in action at Martinsville Speedway for the Round of 6. The Hall of Fame 200 saw many accidents and was quite possibly the most action-packed race since its season opener at Daytona back in February. While there were many drivers had a solid day, rebounded from troubles, race fans were left frustrated at the telecast missing the final two laps of Todd Gilliland’s first career win.



Here are four takeaways from the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

