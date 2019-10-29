Front Row Motorsports Update on Matt Tifft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 29, 2019) – After suffering a medical condition at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway this past Saturday, Matt Tifft continued further evaluation with family doctor’s on Monday. It has been determined that Tifft will not compete for the remainder of the season. He will continue to consult with his doctor’s and work with the NASCAR medical team to return to the driver’s seat as soon as possible.

John Hunter Nemechek will race the No. 36 Ford Mustang for the final three races. Nemechek will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

“This isn’t the way any driver wants to make their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut,” said Nemechek. “I am hoping that Matt feels better and can get back in his car as soon as possible. That is what is important. Hopefully I can learn a lot and make Matt, the Front Row Motorsports team and its partners proud.”

“We want to thank John Hunter for filling in Matt’s seat as he continues to recover,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, Front Row Motorsports. “Our thoughts are still with Matt and his family. We feel that John Hunter can step up and do a great job for us as Matt heals.”

