GMS Racing NXS Texas Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 ROMCO Equipment Co. Chevrolet Camaro

Texas Xfinity Stats

2 starts, 1 top-five & 2 top-10’s

Best Finish: 4th (2018)

2019 Season Stats30 starts, 4 top-five’s and 16 top-10’s

Notes:

– Nemechek and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 220. This chassis was raced once in the 2018 season by Chase Elliott at Bristol Motor Speedway (start: 15th/finish: 8th) and twice during the 2019 season by Nemechek at Texas Motor Speedway (start: 8th/finish: 9th) and at Michigan International Speedway (start: 8th/finish: 8th).

– Nemechek will be making his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) debut in the Front Row Motorsports No. 36 entry this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek will pilot the No. 36 for the remaining three races of the season due to Matt Tifft suffering from medical issues.

Quotes:

“I am excited to go to Texas for the second time with this GMS Racing group. We had a solid showing there in the spring and I hope we can follow that up this weekend with another strong run. With me running double-duty in both Cup and Xfinity, my weekend will be busy for sure. The more seat time the better is how I look at it though. We have ROMCO on the car this weekend over on the Xfinity side and I am always excited to represent their company again at their hometown track. They have been a long time supporter of my Dad and I’s career so winning with their colors on the car and at Texas would be really special.”

ABOUT ROMCO EQUIPMENT COMPANY

ROMCO has been family owned and Texas-based since 1961, ROMCO’s mission is to provide the users of construction, road building, oil & gas, mining, and aggregate equipment with high quality and highly productive products, backing the customer’s buying decision with outstanding product support. As an industry leader, ROMCO’s reputation is built upon Excellence, Stability, Innovation, and Professionalism. Statewide, ROMCO has 10 branches and over 250 employees. ROMCO Equipment Co.carries the full line of Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction & Mining Equipment, SDLG wheel loaders, Genesis attachments, and FRD/ Kent hydraulic hammers.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

