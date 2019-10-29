Justin Dugan Reviews the 2020 GT500

2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Official Review – Hot Lap

Las Vegas, NV. (October 29, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube Series, host Justin Dugan visits Shelby’s Heritage Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to review and drag race the all-new 2020 GT500. After months of speculation and salivating over specifications, Justin jumps behind the wheel of Ford’s new halo pony car on the street, road course and drag strip to provide his expert take on the next generation of Ford Performance.

“The confidence this car inspires is really out of this world. As an ‘average’ road course driver, I left my 5 laps feeling like Billy Johnson! Same can be said for the drag strip portion- we saw journalists who never drag raced once in their lives conquer the quarter mile with ease and most importantly, drama free despite having 760-hp on tap.” –Justin Dugan

Reciting the facts of GT500 life in between shrieks of enjoyment, Justin discusses powertrain improvements, thanks to its 2.65-liter Eaton supercharger-equipped 5.2-liter cross-plane Predator V8 pushing 760-hp at 7300 rpm and 625 lb-ft of torque at 5000 rpm. The exclusive 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission developed in conjunction with Tremec, while disappointing to some Mustang purists, helps propel the new GT500 to 60MPH in 3.3 seconds and through the quarter mile at 10.7 seconds. Advancements in aerodynamics, braking, and cooling efficiency are addressed and cited by Justin to conclude why this is the fastest and most powerful production Mustang to date!

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-oct2019.html

