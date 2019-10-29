Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry – Texas 2 Preview

RACE INFO: The AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 3rd. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Texas:

Date Event S F Laps Status

04/11/15 Duck Commander 500 42 34 330/334 Running

11/08/15 AAA Texas 500 38 35 328/334 Running

04/09/16 Duck Commander 500 29 34 327/334 Running

04/09/17 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 26 31 327/334 Running

11/05/17 AAA Texas 500 28 25 332/334 Running

04/08/18 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 30 16 329/334 Running

11/04/18 AAA Texas 500 31 38 300/327 Crash

03/31/19 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 26 26 331/334 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 8 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

33 0 3 7 0 152 20.9 18.5

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

173 0 3 11 0 175 29.2 26.9

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “The two ends of the track at Texas are different from one another, so that’s the main thing that sets Texas apart from other 1.5-mile tracks on the circuit. In Turns 1 and 2, you have to slow down more, where in Turns 3 and 4, you just hold the throttle wide open since it’s super high banked on that end. When they redid the track, they took banking out of (Turns) 1 and 2 so that makes drivers have to lift off the throttle more on that end of the track and in (Turns) 3 and 4 it’s almost like a superspeedway type of corner because we’re wide open. As for the things we need out of our Camry to run well at Texas, our car needs to have good speed when you’re running wide open, but it also has to handle well on the Turn 1 and 2 side of the track. Finding that good balance with speed and handling are important for Texas. We’re a bit limited on lane options, but during the race you’ll hopefully be able to try the areas where they’ve sprayed to help with grip to be able to use it in both ends of the track to hopefully race side-by-side. Kansas we were able to run in whatever lane the guy in front of you wasn’t, but at Texas is a bit more line-sensitive which makes it a little more track position dependent. There can be a little more tire strategy at Texas this weekend than we had at Kansas since Texas we typically don’t seem to use up tires as much so you will probably see more tire strategies in play.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “Texas is one of those places that has two different and distinct corners, which makes it a bit unique, even though it’s similar to Kentucky. It used to be similar to Charlotte, but that went away when they repaved it. The repave and the hard tire combination makes for it being a separate track from the rest of the 1.5-mile tracks on the circuit. There is very little tire falloff over the course of a run. The banking in Turns 3 and 4 is so heavy at 24 degrees that you end up being wide open there most of the time where Turns 1 and 2 are flat enough that it becomes a fairly typical corner for the 550 spec. You truly have to worry about the handling in one of the corners and not both of the corners at Texas which is neat in the fact that you just need to get in and off Turns 1 and 2 to race well. If you do not have a good corner there, you pay big speed penalties in a hurry because you are wide open in (Turns) 3 and 4 and any kind of speed deficient you are in (Turns) 1 and 2 will hurt you the entire time. There will be grip spray in the upper lanes this weekend and that might allow for some passing abilities, especially when it comes to lapped traffic or slower cars, as well as it will be helpful for restarts. Texas will be a track position and execution race. It’s supposed to be pretty cool this weekend temperature-wise which amplifies the no tire falloff scenarios, so I see it playing out very similar to how it did in the spring.”

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBenedetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Sean Studer Mechanic: Zach Marquardt

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Charles Thacker

Fueler: Bailey Walker Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Blake Houston Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez Pit Support: Brian Eastland

About Procore Technologies:

