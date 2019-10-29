Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Texas Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Texas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) with an average starting position of 17.9 and average finishing position of 19.3.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at TMS. In 2012, he held off MENCS veteran Denny Hamlin to claim his first victory at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Last time at Texas

As he was working his way through the field, the caution flag waved scoring Stenhouse in the 16th position. Under the caution, Pattie brought the Ford to pit-road for tires and fuel and another chassis adjustment in hopes to help with the loose handling condition.

As green flag pit-stops were cycling though, Stenhouse forfeited his fourth position to bring his Fastenal Ford to pit-road for his final scheduled pit-stop. As he was leaving pit-road, he was penalized for speeding on exit forcing him to serve a pass thru penalty. With few laps remaining, Stenhouse was forced to settle with a 16th-place finish.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Texas Native

Kenny DeGuisto, the underneath mechanic, is from Garland which is northeast of Dallas.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Texas:

“Eddie and everyone at the track does a great job putting on a show for the fans. I’m looking forward to this weekend. We had a solid run at Kansas so that should translate to this weekend. Earlier this year, I sped on pit-road at the end costing us a few positions so I’m looking for a mistake free weekend and hopefully having another solid run.”