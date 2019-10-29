Speedy Cash to Partner with Front Row Motorsports at Texas

Financial Services Leader Cashes in on No. 36 Ford

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 29, 2019) – Speedy Cash, an omni-channel financial services provider specializing in short-term loans, has teamed up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and John Hunter Nemechek for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 3. Nemechek will drive the No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang at Texas for Matt Tifft, who suffered a medical condition at Martinsville Speedway and will not compete this weekend.

Founded in Riverside, Calif., Speedy Cash offers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services, including installment loans, lines of credit, title loans and check cashing. The lender is also the exclusive provider of Opt+ prepaid debit cards. For over 20 years, Speedy Cash has provided the latest and most innovative lending methods to its customers with services available in branches, online, over the phone and via mobile app.

It will be hard to miss the FRM-Speedy Cash partnership at the track and throughout the greater Ft. Worth area. The partnership will include a public appearance at the Speedy Cash display at the track on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. along with unique Speedy Cash giveaways for fans. Speedy Cash branches will feature the likeness of Tifft as Speedy Cash reaches the NASCAR fans.

“We are excited to partner with Front Row Motorsports for the Texas Motor Speedway race,” said Don Gayhardt CEO of CURO Financial Technologies. “Of course, our thoughts are with Matt Tifft as he continues to recover, and we wish him well. We are excited for our teammates and customers to see the No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang race on Nov 3rd. As an organization, we pride ourselves on being the best at delivering financial services fast, and we are confident that John Hunter Nemechek will deliver results in that same fashion.”

“I am looking forward to making my Cup series debut with Speedy Cash this weekend at Texas, but wish it had been under different circumstances,” said Nemechek. “Speedy Cash is really going ‘all-in’ with FRM on this partnership and it’s a testament to the team’s focus on creating successful programs for our sponsors. I look forward to making them proud on Sunday and giving Speedy Cash an awesome experience at track.”

The No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang will make its debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, Nov. 1 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas will air Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

For more information about Speedy Cash, visit SpeedyCash.com.

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an Omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, personal lines of credit, title loans, check cashing and money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has 214 brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers online loans in 28 states. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

In Texas, Speedy Cash operates as a Registered Credit Access Business (CAB). The actual lender is an unaffiliated third party.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.