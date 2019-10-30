Chastain Ready to Rope the Trophy in Final Xfinity Series Hunt of 2019 at Texas

Ross Chastain Notes:

Nine-Career Starts at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best NXS Start at Texas Motor Speedway: 15th (Fall 2016, Spring 2018)

Best NXS Finish at Texas Motor Speedway: 11th (Fall 2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Texas Motor Speedway: 2nd (Spring 2018)

Best Finish at Texas Motor Speedway: 7th (Spring 2019)

Quote:

“What’s up, Kaulig Nation. We’re headed to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. My final race of the year in the (No.) 10 car. It’s going to be cold – I’m going to bring my Carhartt. We’re going to bring the Nutrien Ag Solutions car that we ran at Kansas. We got all of the bugs worked out of it – we’re going to go for the win. It’s going to be awesome. I’m excited to get out there and go kick some butt.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Serie s (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.