Oscar Mayer Brings the Sizzle Back to NASCAR for 2020 Season and Beyond

Oscar Mayer Announces Two-Year Partnership Extension with Roush Fenway Racing and Driver Ryan Newman and Will Offer Fans Opportunity to Design 2020 Paint Scheme

CONCORD, N.C. & PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO – (October 30, 2019) – Everyone’s favorite name in racing, O-S-C-A-R, is extending its sponsorship of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang with driver Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway Racing through the 2021 season.

Oscar Mayer will return as the primary partner on the No. 6 Ford for multiple races during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, beginning at the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix on March 8, 2020.

“After a strong 2019 season, we at Oscar Mayer couldn’t be prouder to continue our season-long sponsorship of driver Ryan Newman and Roush Fenway Racing,” said Matt Riezman, associate director for Oscar Mayer. “Through our sponsorship, we’re able to connect with fans in a whole new way from our paint schemes to pre-race celebrations. We look forward to supporting the sport and No. 6 over the next two seasons and feeding people’s love of meat, both on and off the track.”

Fans can catch Ryan sizzling around the track in NASCAR’s tastiest paint schemes highlighting Oscar Mayer’s quality meat offerings for the whole family, including bacon, hot dogs and cold cuts.

To celebrate the two-year extension, Oscar Mayer is giving fans the chance to design a 2020 paint scheme for the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang. Starting today, meat-loving fans can head to Oscar Mayer’s social channels (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) to download a car template and put their creative pedal to the metal by designing their own meat-inspired paint scheme. The winning design will race at the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix on March 8, 2020. Interested fans can keep an eye on Oscar Mayer’s social channels for more details on how to submit their designs and when the window for submission will close.

“We’re obviously excited to continue our relationship with such a great brand in Oscar Mayer and the Kraft-Heinz Company,” said Newman. “The Oscar Mayer team and everyone at Roush Fenway has done a great job on collaborating on various innovative ideas throughout this season, and we’re looking forward to more creative excitement both on and off the track in the future.”

Oscar Mayer made its return to Roush Fenway in 2018 at the famed Darlington Raceway and served as the primary sponsor for seven races during Newman’s run to the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs.

Newman has scored three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 2019. He has finished inside the top 15 in 20 races in 2019 and came inches short of putting the No. 6 in victory lane two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway.

Prior to last season, Oscar Mayer appeared as a primary sponsor on NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Mark Martin’s Ford in 2004 and served as an associate partner with Roush Fenway Racing in the early 2000s and was featured on Matt Kenseth’s No. 17 Ford and Kurt Busch’s No. 97 Ford, when NASCAR Hall-of-Fame owner Jack Roush led the team to back-to-back Cup championships in 2003 and 2004.

Along with the Oscar Mayer red and yellow displayed across the No. 6 Mustang this season, Oscar Mayer will bring miles of smiles to fans throughout the 2020 season with the help of the Oscar Mayer

Wienermobile and the Hotdoggers. To keep up with the vehicle and see exactly what races it will be at, follow along at https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

For more information about Oscar Mayer bacon, Deli Fresh and hot dogs, visit OscarMayer.com or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history. In its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.