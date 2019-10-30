RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway … In 109 starts at Texas Motor Speedway dating back to 1997, RCR has recorded one win (Jeff Burton, April 2007), eight top-five and 32 top-10 finishes. Prior to Texas Motor Speedway’s inaugural season in 1997, Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, earned a pair of top-10 finishes at the now defunct Texas World Speedway in College Station, Texas.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,988 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 52 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,075 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, November 3 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s RigUp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Dillon has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Texas Motor Speedway. He earned his best finish of 10th at the track in November 2018 and his best starting position of first in November 2016. In 11 Xfinity Series starts, Dillon has not finished worse than 10th at the 1.5-mile track, acquiring his best finish of third in April 2013 and November 2015 (polesitter). In five NASCAR Truck Series starts at Texas, Dillon has earned two top-five finishes, one pole award and has led 76 laps.

Welcome, RigUp … RigUp empowers the men and women who power the world. Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2014, RigUp’s marketplace is transforming the energy industry by seamlessly connecting field workers with energy companies to get the job done-whenever, wherever.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Tell us about racing at Texas Motor Speedway and how it differs from other 1.5-mile tracks, such as Kansas Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway is a bit different from Kansas Speedway in that it has two different ends. You have one end that’s very banked and has high speeds, and then you have a hard end where you have to get turned and get back on the gas. Texas Motor Speedway just has so much grip now. It’s quite a bit different, and the banking has changed a lot from the old track to the new track. I really like Texas and am looking forward to getting there.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Cat Dozers Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway during this weekend’s 334-lap event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

About Warren Cat … Warren CAT is one of the largest and fastest growing Caterpillar® dealerships in North America proudly serving customers throughout fifteen locations in West Texas and the State of Oklahoma. As a Cat dealer, we dedicate ourselves to providing customers complete solutions for their equipment needs, from heavy machinery to industrial engines.

About Cat Dozers … The Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric will feature a special Cat Dozers paint scheme for the November 3rd race at Texas Motor Speedway. The car, covered in black with yellow accents, will showcase several of Caterpillar’s newest and highest performing dozers. Featured on the sides of the car is an image of the D8T. Cat’s newest D8T, like the race car, is all about performance, with up to 13% more power to the ground and up to 18% more productivity. Also featured on the car are the Cat Next Gen Dozers; The D6 XE with the world’s first high drive, electric drive dozer powertrain, the brand new D5, and the all new D7 coming next year.

Rookie of the Year Battle Heating Up … With three races left in the 2019 season, Hemric is currently tied with Ryan Preece for the Rookie of the Year title with 467 points.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

How difficult is it racing at Texas Motor Speedway now that the track has been reconfigured and the two corners are so dramatically different?

“The reconfiguration of Texas Motor Speedway has really thrown everyone for a loop. It is different every time we go back since they repaved it, depending on how they utilize the Tire Dragon and drag tires around, where they apply any PJ1, all of those things. Those things are all variables done by the track officials, so it has not been the same each time. It takes almost that full first practice to try to hit on your balance and understand where the racetrack is at to be able to make your race car get to where you need it to be for the weekend. There is so much throttle-on time though Turns 3 and 4 now. I think the entire field was all but wide open through those corners during the first race there earlier this year. You drive so hard down into the first turn and it feels like bottom falls out from underneath you, it is so flat, then you have to change directions. You need a really well-balanced car, from the mechanical grip to the aero balance, make a lot of speed through there. That is where your hay is made, though. Everybody feels fairly good in Turns 3 and 4, but you have got to be able to get through Turns 1 and 2 to have a solid day, which we hope to have with the No. 8 Cat Large Dozers Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.”