The importance of a defensive driving course for truck drivers

Compared to any other workers of a particular occupation, commercial truck drivers are more vulnerable to nonfatal injuries. Severe strains and sprains are most common of them. Besides, they experience soreness, bruises, fractures, cuts and wounds, and trauma. If you are soon going to join duty as a truck driver, then you must not take your profession lightly and go fully prepared for the service. Doing a defensive driving course for safety training from a reputable driving school Coquitlam can prove advantageous for you. How? Let’s assess its significance from different angles.

Reasons why you should take a truck driving training

Nearly 5,000 fatalities occur in commercial motor vehicle driving, of which 14% of cases belong to truck occupants. Of over 1,20,000 CMV-related accidents, 20% of injuries happen to truck drivers. Also, the rate of death among truck drivers on duty tends to be higher than anywhere else or in any other occupation. Over 650 drivers become a victim of death, forming nearly 12% of all kinds of deaths occurring at a workplace.

Although truck drivers go through nonfatal injuries, with most of them facing severe strains and sprains or minor bruises, etc., it makes sense to be safe than sorry. By going through training, you not only protect yourself or the vehicle but also the lives of other people who can fall prey to an accident due to a mistake from your end. A comprehensive course can teach you multiple things. Here is a quick glimpse of it.

You would become comfortable with brake, steering, engine parts, controls, and gauges.

You will get the information on working principles relevant to a truck driving industry.

Your knowledge about safety will increase.

You would learn to dodge accidents and violations through defensive driving methods and safe maneuvers.

You can avoid fatalities, injuries, and property damage.

You would get an insight into how stress and tiredness can affect your truck driving skills.

You will be able to inspect and maintain your vehicle with ease.

You will get an idea about things that can come in handy during unfavorable driving conditions.

You will learn what you should in an emergency.

Your professional skills will get recognition.

As such, the benefits are endless. If you want to have a safe driving experience and a secure career too, then consider enrolling in a relevant course. These training programs can hone your driving talent, show you the right way to deal with psychological factors, and much more. However, make sure the driving school you select specializes in this domain and has many years of experience too. You can do a bit of background research before joining their course to avoid any unwanted surprises later on. In Coquitlam, you will get many options for truck driving lessons. Hence, you should not worry about the choice.

Run a Google search or ask your family and friends for a reference. Suggestions from these sources can help you select the right school quickly.