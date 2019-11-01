ALMIROLA TOPS FINAL PRACTICE FOR AAA TEXAS 500 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Stewart-Haas Racing puts three in the Top 5 with Bowyer, Harvick

Ross Chastain Atop Leaderboard in final NASCAR Xfinity Series practice for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

Saturday’s schedule includes Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by the Texas Lottery for Cup/Xfinity and O’Reilly 300 race.

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 1, 2019) – Aric Almirola led the second and final practice of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in preparation for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Almirola wheeled the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) Ford to a lap of 28.638 seconds at 188.561 mph around the high-banked 1.5-mile Texas tri-oval. Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, was second at 28.670, 188.350 and Almirola’s SHR teammate Clint Bowyer was third with a lap of 28.684, 188.258.

A third SHR driver, Kevin Harvick, was fourth in the No. 4 Ford with a lap of 28.738, 187.905 and Kurt Busch rounded out the Top 5 with a lap of 28.760, 187.761 in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Bowyer, Busch and Hamlin posted the three quickest times in the day’s first practice session.

Ross Chastain was quickest in final NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, powering his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to a lap of 28.733 seconds at 187.937 mph. The No. 20 JGR Toyota of Christopher Bell was second (28.846, 187.201), and Tyler Reddick rounded out the Top 3 with a lap of 28.875, 187.013 in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Reddick, Bell and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer (NO. 00 Ford) were the quick three in the first practice session.

The Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by Texas Lottery begins Sat., Nov. 2, at 4:35 p.m. for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 6:05 p.m. for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly 300 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and the Performance Radio Network (PRN).

The AAA Texas 500, the second race in the Round of 8 in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is Sunday Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. CT on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90, and PRN.

For season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.