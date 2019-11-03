RCR Post Race Report – AAA Texas 500

Austin Dillon and No. 3 RigUp Chevrolet Put Up A Good Fight at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 21st

Points: 22nd

“We put up a good fight tonight in the No. 3 RigUp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway. We came from the back three times, which is a testament to the amount of speed we had in these Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets tonight. I think we could have ended up with a top-10 finish if a few more things would have just went our way. We’re working hard to make our cars respond better in traffic, and we’re learning a lot as a team. We’ll be in a strong position for 2020. I want to thank RigUp for their support this weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric Battles to 16th-Place Finish at Texas Motor Speedway with No. 8 Cat Dozers Chevrolet

Finish: 16th

Start: 16th

Points: 25th

“Everyone on this No. 8 Cat Dozers Chevrolet team fought all day and never gave up. We were just way too tight to start the race, then we had a piece of debris wrap around the splitter and cover the right side air duct, which really hurt the handling. I hate we lost that whole run to adjust on the car and make it better, because when we did get a chance to work on it and wave around, we were sitting in a position to have a good day. I feel like we just needed one more caution to be on equal tires with everyone ahead of us and fighting on the lead lap, it just didn’t work out. I’m proud of everyone on this Caterpillar team. We live to fight another day and we’ll go on to Phoenix to do just that.” -Daniel Hemric