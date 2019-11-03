RCR Post Race Report – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Alsco Chevrolet Team Show Speed and Prowess at Texas Motor Speedway Before Late-Race Incident

Finish: 29th

Start: 1st

Points: 3rd

“It felt good to earn my fourth pole award of 2019 and lead the field to the green flag in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Alsco Chevrolet. We had to relinquish our lead early in the race to remove debris from the grille of our car. If there was a piece of debris out on the track tonight, we definitely found it. It happened four separate times. Luckily, we were able to maintain temperatures and recover each time. In Stage 2 we were battling for the lead and I got a little greedy and ended up making contact with the outside wall. I was trying to find my limit and I think I found it there. There was no damage, but I know it gave my crew chief, Randall Burnett, a scare. Later in the race, I just got a little bit too aggressive and ended up ruining our night. I was trying to go for it and it didn’t work out. To have this fast of a car and not be able to win is a big miss on my part. Clearly we would like to have more of a buffer than 36 points going into Phoenix but we still have a solid shot at advancing to Homestead-Miami Speedway.”-Tyler Reddick