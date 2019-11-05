GMS Racing NXS Phoenix Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet Camaro

Phoenix Xfinity Stats

2 starts, 2 top-10’s, 1 pole

Best Finish: 9th (2018 & 2019)

2019 Season Stats

31 starts, 5 top-five’s and 17 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 216 this weekend at ISM Raceway. This chassis has been ran six times this season by Nemechek at ISM Raceway (start: 13th/finish: 9th), Spring- Richmond Raceway (start: 11th/finish: 7th), Fall- Richmond Raceway (start: 38th/finish: 15th), Spring – Iowa Speedway (start: 6th/finish: 8th), Fall – Iowa Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 3rd), and at Bristol Motor Speedway (start: 9th/finish: 3rd).

– Nemechek will run in all three NASCAR Series this weekend at ISM Raceway. In the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in the No. 8 entry for NEMCO Motorsports, NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No. 23 Chevrolet with GMS Racing and in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports in the No. 36 Ford Mustang.

– Last year, Nemechek collected his first Xfinity Series pole award at ISM Raceway in the Fall with Chip Ganassi Racing.

– Nemechek has six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts at the ISM Raceway. In those six starts, he has two top-five’s, four top 10’s and has led 31 laps.

Quotes:

“It’s going to be a busy weekend for me at Phoenix and I couldn’t be more excited. I couldn’t think of a better track to run triple-duty at. Since they moved the start-finish line to the old Turn 2, right before the tracks dog-leg, the restarts and finishes are insane. ISM Raceway always puts on a great show for the fans and I can’t wait to be apart of all three events this weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C.

