HFR NGOTS Phoenix Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 4, Best finish: 5,

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 21, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 11, Top 10s: 15, Laps Led: 212, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 3, Wins: 1

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen enters Phoenix this weekend second in the playoff standings. He is 35 points above the cut line entering the final elimination race.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 322 this weekend in Phoenix. This is a brand new chassis in the HFR stable.

– Friesen has scored two top-10 finishes in three starts at Phoenix.

Quote:

“We’ve had solid finishes the last two times we’ve been to Phoenix and I expect this weekend to be no different. We’ve really been hitting our stride as a team the last couple months, even if we haven’t had the strongest truck we’ve salvaged a top-10 finish most of the time and that has really helped us in the playoffs. Trip (Bruce, crew chief) has really had my back and helped me stay focused on the bigger picture while I’m behind the wheel. Looking forward to going out to Phoenix to compete for a win and lock ourselves into the Championship 4 in Miami.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.