John Hunter Nemechek Gears up for Phoenix with Yanmar/Martin Generators

No. 36 Team Looking for a Successful Weekend at ISM Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 5, 2019) – To kick off their partnership, John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in just his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz.

For over a century, YANMAR has grown to become a major supplier of YANMAR branded industrial and marine diesel engines, diesel generators, micro cogeneration and gas heat pump energy system solutions, compact construction equipment and compact utility tractors, employing thousands of dedicated team members throughout the world. Martin Generators builds YANMAR diesel powered generators that help operate FRM’s team haulers at the track each week. Without the continued reliability of the Martin Generators, FRM’s trackside operations would be severely disrupted.

“I’m really excited to work with Yanmar and Martin Generators this weekend in Phoenix,” said Nemechek. “They literally help power this team at the track each week. Matt Tifft had a successful run at ISM Raceway in the spring, and I’ve won the pole there in Xfinity previously. I’m ready to get back into the Cup car and make all of them proud.”