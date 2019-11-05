John Hunter Nemechek Gears up for Phoenix with Yanmar/Martin Generators

No. 36 Team Looking for a Successful Weekend at ISM Raceway
In addition to helping power the team’s haulers and serving as the primary sponsor this weekend, Yanmar is also working with FRM to produce “Inside Front Row Motorsports,” a behind-the-scenes video series, featuring an exclusive look at the preparations involved in a typical race weekend for the team. The first installment of the series was released today on FRM’s YouTube channel.
The No. 36 Yanmar/Martin Generators Ford Mustang will make its debut at ISM Raceway on Friday, November 8 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway will air Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
About Yanmar America
YANMAR America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of YANMAR Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. YANMAR Co., Ltd. was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world’s first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, YANMAR is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. By focusing on the development of highly efficient diesel engines, YANMAR remains committed to their mission statement of providing sustainable solutions for modern power needs.
YANMAR America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103. For more information Visit yanmar.com/us and follow them on social media: Twitter at @YanmarAmerica, Instagram at @YanmarAmerica and Facebook at Facebook.com/YanmarAmerica.
About Martin Generators
Martin Generators combine the diesel engine expertise of Martin Diesel with the design and manufacturing knowledge of Martin Engineered Power Products. With roots dating back into the early 1980s, the influence of quality components and reliable performance have become the foundation for Martin Generators. Continuing to improve upon previous designs allows our customers to benefit from our unique abilities to provide customized solutions. Martin Generators offer a full range of diesel generators designed to power various critical applications and deliver reliable performance in all situations. The third-generation, family-owned company is guided by this dedication to its customers and to always working timely to keep them up and running. For more information about Martin Generators, visit MartinGenerators.com and follow them on Twitter at @Mrtn_Generators
About Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.