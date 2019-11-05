Win $5K in Mustang or Challenger Parts – Enter Daily Until 12/31/19

PAOLI, Pa. (November 5, 2019) – ATTENTION MUSTANG AND CHALLENGER OWNERS: this is your chance to win a $5,000 parts shopping spree on AmericanMuscle.com (AM). Sponsored by RAXIOM, manufacturer of high-quality performance off-road and LED lighting—RAXIOM has the products that make your ride stand out from the crowd with OEM-quality fit and finish!

Even though RAXIOM specializes in Challenger and Mustang lighting, prizes are not limited solely to RAXIOM’s line of products as the finalist can choose from any category on AM’s site including popular ones like: Decals and Graphics, Window Louvers, & Mustang Rims.

The RAXIOM $5,000 Parts Giveaway is an ‘enter daily’ contest giving participants a chance to enter every single day to maximize their potential to take home the grand prize. Enter daily, enter often until 12/31/2019—AM will selection one finalist at random on or around January 7th, 2020. No purchase necessary, see official rules on entry form for complete details.

Mustang Owners Enter here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/raxiom-mustang-lights.html

Challenger Owners Enter here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/raxiom-challenger-parts.html

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang accessories providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger parts in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after products, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.