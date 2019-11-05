Ryan Newman – Phoenix II Advance

Team: No. 6 Mazola Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Bluegreen Vacations 500 – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at ISM Raceway

· Newman will make his 35th career Cup start at ISM Raceway on Sunday. In 34 previous events, Newman has proven Phoenix is arguably one of his best tracks, finishing top-10 on 12 occasions with two wins.

· Newman has finished 12th or better in 10 of the last 12 Phoenix races. His last MENCS victory came just two years ago when he won at the 1-mile track after starting from the 22nd position en route to his 18th Cup win.

· Newman tallied a pair of 11th-place results in 2018, and has five top-fives all-time in spring races at the track. He also won the 2010 spring race after starting 14th.

· Newman has four career Cup poles at ISM Raceway, with three-straight coming back from 2002-04. He also started from the point in the 2008 spring race.

· Newman also has two additional starts at Phoenix in the Xfinity Series, recording a fourth-place result back in 2011.

Scott Graves at ISM Raceway

· Graves will call his sixth MENCS race at Phoenix this weekend. In five starts he has one top-10 under his belt, which came with Daniel Suarez last spring finishing eighth.

· Overall he has an average starting position of 16th, and average finish of 13.2 as a crew chief at the 1-mile track.

· He also has seven Xfinity starts at Phoenix, finishing top-five twice with Suarez in 2016 (third, fifth).

Last Time at Phoenix

Newman found himself in the top-10 for much of the spring race at ISM in March, after falling victim to a pair of pit road penalties before going on to finish 12th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Phoenix:

“Short-track racing has been our strong suit this year and we’re amped up to get to Phoenix this weekend, a track that I’ve been fortunate to have success at and one we showed we were strong at in the spring. We have some good notes to work off so it should make for an exciting weekend for our team. Mazola makes its debut on the car, a brand that has been very exciting to work with thus far, and we’re looking forward to putting on a strong show for them.”

On the Car

· Rolling into the third month of the fall season program featuring Ryan Newman and the No. 6 pit crew mastering teamwork and preparation in the kitchen with Mazola®, the Mazola® Corn Oil Ford will make its on-track debut to kick-off Turkey Frying season and the “pro” choice for deep fried turkey this season.

· When it comes to tackling Thanksgiving season like a true pro – Mazola® Corn Oil is the gold standard of all-purpose cooking oils. From baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating, Mazola® Corn Oil is the perfect start to any holiday dish, including turkey frying.

· With its neutral taste, and high smoke point (450°F), choose Mazola® for that expertly golden, mouthwatering fried turkey at the center of your family’s holiday meal.

About Mazola® Corn Oil

Since 1911, the Mazola® brand has delivered great tasting, high-quality products. Mazola® cooking oils are naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure with no additives. From baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating, Mazola® Corn Oil can be used for a variety of cooking techniques to create great tasting meals. With its neutral taste, corn oil lets the true flavors of food shine through in marinades, dressings and more. Additionally, corn oil’s high smoke point (450°F) makes it a great all-purpose cooking oil that is well suited to handle the heat in the kitchen. You can trust Mazola® Corn Oil to create delicious meals that your family will love.

Recapping Texas

In a race that was ultimately decided by track position, Newman battled inside the top-10 towards the end of Sunday’s race in Texas before going on to finish 15th.