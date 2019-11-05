Stenhouse Jr – Phoenix Advance – NOS Energy Drink

Team: No. 17 NOS Energy Drink Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at ISM Raceway

· Stenhouse has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Phoenix with an average starting position of 18.5 and average finishing position of 19.8.

· Stenhouse has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the one-mile track.

Last time at Phoenix

After battling a tight machine in stage two, the Olive Branch, Miss. native dropped to 16th by the time the yellow flag waved just three laps shy of the stage end forcing stage two to end under caution.

With a flurry of late race cautions and differing pit strategies, crew Brian Pattie brought Stenhouse to pit-road with 84 laps remaining to top off with fuel in case the race went green. With a top contender running out of gas with five laps remaining, Stenhouse was able to take the checkered flag in the 13th position.

About NOS Energy Drink

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy first launched in 2005. NOS Energy with CMPLX 6 provides High Performance Energy and Enhanced Mental Focus. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Sheldon Haudenschild and Chris Forsberg to name a few. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit www.drinknos.com or on social media @NOSEnergyDrink.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Phoenix:

“ISM has been a decent track for us in the past. I think it’s going to be a crazy race as it’s a cut off race for those in the Playoffs. Track position is crucial so qualifying will be important. Our short track program has been improving so I’m looking forward to this weekend. Hopefully we can have a solid race and end the season on a strong note.”