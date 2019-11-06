Fan Memories at Watkins Glen International to be showcased on No. 66 Toyota Camry at ISM Raceway

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (November 6, 2019) – Watkins Glen International and the Eternal Fan will be featured on the No. 66 Eternal Fan Toyota Camry for MBM Motorsports during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 Playoff race at ISM Raceway, November 10.

“This unique partnership with Eternal Fan allows us to create memories and another meaningful experience for people that love racing from coast to coast,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “We appreciate this great opportunity to show more fans of The Glen what WGI and Eternal Fan can offer with the brick program.”

The Fan Memories program at The Glen is designed for loyal supporters to etch their name into history at North America’s premier road racing facility. Fans can purchase and customize bricks that make up the base of a one-of-a-kind statue, located in the heart of the infield near the Pyramid store, depicting the outline of the historic road course.

“I am thrilled to represent Eternal Fan and the Fan Memories program at Watkins Glen this weekend at ISM Raceway with our very unique car,” said Joey Gase, driver of the No. 66 Toyota Camry for MBM Motorsports. “With this scheme you will find bricks all around it with peoples name on them. The really cool part about this is that most of these people on the car are actually already participating in the Fan Memories program at The Glen.”

Watkins Glen International partnered with Eternal Fan in 2018 to bring a unique, fan-centric structure to the paddock. To learn more about the Fan Memories program at The Glen, visit theglen.com/Guest-Information/Fan-Memories.

“We are pleased to partner up with Joey Gase as he pilots the #66 Fan Memories at Watkins Glen machine at ISM,” said Eternal Fan President Matt Linn, “This one of a kind machine will showcase the Fan Memories program at The Glen, as well as displaying those Eternal Fans who have etched their name in history there.”

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.