Gus Dean upbeat and confident ahead of ISM Raceway debut

AVONDALE, Ariz.: With just two races left in his rookie NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) season, Young’s Motorsports driver Gus Dean (@gusdean) is prepared to end the season on a high note beginning with Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 at ISM (Ariz.) Raceway.

Dean, a native of Bluffton, S.C. has never been to the 1.0-mile track in the heart of Phoenix, Ariz. – but the two-time ARCA Menards Series winner is leaning on his team and the advice of two-time Truck Series champion Todd Bodine to make his inaugural start at ISM Raceway a memorable one.

“I can’t believe there are just two races left in the Truck Series,” said Dean. “I’ve learned a lot this year and I’ll continue to learn even more competing at a track I’ve never been to.”

“Luckily, I’ve studied film and photography while also getting some tips from Todd Bodine and I’ll be able to lean on my truck owner Tyler (Young) who has raced at ISM Raceway before during practice.”

With the penultimate race on deck for the 24-year-old, Dean enters his 22nd career Truck Series race with momentum on his side following a strong top-15 finish in the most recent race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway two weeks ago.

After qualifying inside the top-20, Dean raced his way inside the top-10 – climbing to as high as seventh before being spun out in the final 10 laps of the race. The rookie recovered in spectacular fashion racing from 19th to 14th in the final two laps of the race.

“Even though we don’t always have the results to show for it, we’ve had a strong second half of the season,” added Dean. “Talladega we had an opportunity to get into Victory Lane and got turned with a few laps to go.

“At Martinsville, we were patient and let the race come to us and moved ourselves inside the top-10 before short track aggression took over and drivers began using their bumpers too much.

“Luckily, we were able to bounce back and have a lot of positives to carry us to Phoenix this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15.”

LG Air Conditioning Technologies and Baker Distributing return for their seventh sponsored race of the 2019 season in Friday night’s 150-lap rumble.

“We’ve had a lot of exposure with Baker Distributing and LG this season and I want to continue that at ISM Raceway this weekend,” added Dean. “The best way to do that is finding our way to the front.

“It’s going to be a competitive field this weekend, but I have confidence in my crew chief Pickle (Ryan Loudon) that we can get our No. 12 LG Air Conditioning Technologies Chevrolet Silverado dialed in to be a contender when it counts most.

“It’s a short race so if our truck isn’t dialed in during the first stage, we’ll have to work on it to make sure we can take advantage of the other two stages to be a contending truck.

“We’re going to have a lot of guests at the next two races, so we just need to stay focused and hope when the checkered flag falls – everyone is satisfied with our finish!”

For more on Gus Dean, please visit his GusDean.com or like him on Facebook.

Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean.

To learn more about LG Air Conditioning Technologies, please visit lghvac.com.

For more on Baker Distributing Company, please visit bakerdist.com.

For more information on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, follow @youngsmtrsports on Twitter, @youngsmotorsports on Instagram and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/YoungsMotorsports.

The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 22nd of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 8 from 8:05 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 9:35 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 3:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).

About LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies:

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business (lghvac.com) is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions.

From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning.

About Baker Distributing Company:

Founded in 1945, Baker Distributing Company (bakerdist.com) is engaged in the sales and distribution of HVAC, refrigeration and food service, equipment, parts and supplies for residential and commercial applications.

With over 200 locations in 22 states, each Baker Distributing Sales Center is staffed by the most knowledgeable and customer service-oriented people in our industry. With a complete inventory of HVAC/R products and technical assistance, our Sales Centers can provide you with the products and information you need to make your job and you more efficient.