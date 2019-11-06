Haley Looks for Success in Penultimate Race of 2019 Season

Justin Haley Notes:

Second start at ISM Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Start at ISM Raceway: 10th (Spring 2019)

Best Finish at ISM Raceway: 12th (Spring 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at ISM Raceway: 4th (Fall 2016, Spring 2017)

Best Finish at ISM Raceway: 6th (Fall 2017)

Quotes:

“We just came from Texas where the No. 11 car did not have the best of luck, but the No. 10 car finished in second place, which is super awesome for our team. We’re going to Phoenix, a short track, this weekend. We had some success at Richmond, which was our latest short track, so I am really excited to get to Phoenix. We only have two races left this year with our LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, so I’m excited that the whole Kaulig Racing team is pumped up. We are going to go finish this season off with a big win.”

