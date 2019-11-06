Ross Chastain – ISM Raceway Race Advance

ISM Raceway 150 | ISM Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Phoenix: “We had a solid points day at Martinsville, which has hopefully put us in a good position heading into this week’s race,” said Chastain. “We saw in Martinsville that no one is safe; so, we are going to do everything we can to have a solid race, stay out of trouble, and put this CarShield Chevrolet in contention for the win.”

The Playoffs: Chastain enters Friday’s race third in the driver point standings, 20 points ahead of fifth place. Following the race at ISM Raceway, the playoff field will be trimmed to four drivers that will compete for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

So far this season, Chastain has led the most laps; over 100 more than the next closest competitor. In addition, Chastain has the most stage wins with seven; two more than the next closest competitor.

Chastain at Phoenix: Friday’s race will mark Chastain’s third NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start (NGOTS) start at ISM Raceway. In 2013, Chastain earned the pole and led 63 laps on his way to a second-place finish.

Chastain has nine NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at ISM Raceway, dating back to 2015.

In addition, Chastain has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at ISM Raceway.

On the Truck: CarShield continues to support Chastain and the No. 45 Chevrolet.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.