SEMA 2019 Sneak Peek – Bronco Race Prototype

Top Ford F150’s at SEMA 2019 – Truck News

Las Vegas, Nv. (November 6th, 2019) – In this special edition episode of AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Truck News, Justin Dugan takes a quick break from SEMA 2019, riding out into the Nevada desert for a behind the scenes look at the new Ford Bronco Race Prototype.

In this video, Justin mans the camera to provide a first look at some of the top trucks at SEMA 2019. With an exclusive invitation from Ford Performance, Justin caravans about an hour south from the showgrounds at SEMA, viewing the Bronco R Race Prototype in its natural habitat. Celebrating its retro vibe, Justin discusses facts and speculations on styling and powertrain. Justin also spends some time with Dave Pericak, Director of Ford Icons, to talk about the historical significance of the Bronco R racing at the Baja 1000.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/bronco-race-prototype-sema.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.