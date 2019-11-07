Has the Dark age for the Sedans begun?

Back in the day, owning a sedan used to be more of a style statement than just luxury. The sleek looks, a long wheelbase and a big hood in the front, all combined to deliver a chariot-like feeling to its owners. However, with the increase in competition among the manufacturers, this ideology took a different turn altogether. Cars, nowadays, have gotten more affordable and easier on the pocket. Moreover, you get a plethora of options for the same amount of money as well. As a result, the so-called “sedans” started diminishing in size to fit the budget and slowly lost the oomph factor that they were originally popular for.

As the downfall of the sedan segment began, Toyota came up with the RAV4 – a beefed-up hatchback that could drive all its wheels. While it was weird for some at first, the idea of a crossover gradually started making more sense than the sedans. Well, why not? You get a go-anywhere vehicle for the same amount of money with similar luxury as that of a sedan. By 2019, this idea had taken the automotive market by storm and started overshadowing the sedan segment already. Statistically, SUVs and pickups have grabbed a 70% share of the American market in 2019, with an impressive number of 5.9 million sales as opposed to 2.5 million for the sedans.

In 2012, one of five cars to be sold on American turf used to be a sedan. Now, this ratio has worsened to 1 for 10 and judging by the current scenario in the automotive market, it is going to decline even further. As a result, native manufacturers like Ford and Chrysler have already started pulling their shutters down on sedan manufacturing units. They have lost sight of their future and have shifted the focus completely towards SUVs and pickups. Not just the natives, a few foreigners like Hyundai have also joined the bandwagon.

Some mid-size sedans like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry have, somehow, kept the sedan flag uplifted, but with the manufacturers stuffing more and more crossovers into the same price bracket, it is getting harder for them to survive. Cadillac, for instance, has registered 106,162 SUV sales last year as opposed to 50,278 sedans. Subaru, primarily known for their STI sedan, sells three crossovers for one sedan. This is what the American market has come to, and purists are screaming their throats out to retain the sedans as they watch major manufacturers withdrawing from this category.

While renowned SUV manufacturers went for a major refresh in their lineup for 2012, the sedans did cover the major part of the sales graph, but it was shortlived. The heavily updated SUVs made a grand comeback in 2013 with almost demolishing the sedan segment in terms of sales numbers (as seen above) and this has just worsened with each passing year. The last quarter of 2016 did see a slight bump in the graph, however, by 2017, it went down again.

Now, why has it happened? Mainly because crossovers strike a better deal, with a raised ground clearance and a better view of the road ahead. Their upright seating posture further enhances the experience at long drives and spending hours there isn’t very different from being in a sedan. The female drivers, mainly, prefer to drop their kids to school in a big car rather than a long one. But they gulp a lot of fuel, don’t they? Well, no. Nowadays, manufacturers have managed to squeeze more power from small engines thus eliminating the only factor that could have been a win in sedan’s favor.

Having said that, a few auto-giants like Genesis have established their tents in America solely on the basis of sedans. Manufacturers like these have kept the segment alive, but for how long? Only time will tell.

Article Source: CARHP

