Weekend Schedule for ISM Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete this weekend at ISM Raceway for the final races of the regular season. Kyle Busch (Cup), Christopher Bell (Xfinity) and Brett Moffitt (Truck) are the defending race winners.

Next week the top four in each division will battle for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway as NASCAR closes out the 2019 season.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 8

10:05 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.: Truck Series First Practice (No TV)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice (No TV)

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice (NBC Sports App)

4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice (NBC Sports App/MRN/NBCSN joins in-progress at 4:30)

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions (FS1)

6:05 p.m. – 6:55 p.m.: Final Xfinity Series Practice (NBCSN/NBC Sports App)

7 p.m. – 7:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice (NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN)

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 – (Stages 45/90/150 Laps = 150 Miles) (FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 9

12:35 p.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) (NBCSN/NBC Sports App)

2 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) (NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 – (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) (NBC/NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 10

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 (Stages 75/150/312 Laps = 312 Miles) (NBC/NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Playoff standings prior to ISM Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:

1. Martin Truex Jr. – 4133 points

2. Kevin Harvick – 4113 points

3. Kyle Busch – 4113 points

4. Joey Logano – 4111 points

5. Denny Hamlin – 4091 points

6. Ryan Blaney – 4088 points

7. Kyle Larson – 4088 points

8. Chase Elliott – 4033 points

NASCAR Xfinity Series:

1. Christopher Bell – 3166 points

2. Cole Custer – 3135 points

3. Tyler Reddick – 3119 points

4. Justin Allgaier – 3101 points

5. Chase Briscoe – 3083 points

6.Michael Annett – 3073 points

7. Austin Cindric – 3070 points

8. Noah Gragson – 3054 points

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series:

1.Brett Moffitt – 3107

2. Stewart Friesen – 3097

3. Ross Chastain – 3082

4. Austin Hill – 3071

5. Matt Crafton – 3062

6. Tyler Ankrum – 3056

7. Johnny Sauter – 2172

8. Grant Enfinger – 2164

