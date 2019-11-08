Drive in the Desert on Tap for Roush Fenway This Weekend

Roush Fenway Racing heads to Phoenix this weekend for the second to last stop on the 2019 MENCS circuit. Ryan Newman enters the weekend coming off a win at the track just two years ago, while RFR overall has 17 wins all-time at the 1-mile facility with 134 top-10s across the board.

ISM Raceway

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Mazola Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 NOS Energy Ford Mustang

Hooked on Phoenix

Roush Fenway has 287 combined starts at Phoenix, totaling 17 wins, 75 top-five and 134 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have nine poles and have led 4,030 laps at the 1-mile track.

Winning in the Desert

Roush Fenway has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Mark Martin in the MENCS. Roush Fenway won the second-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix in 2000 and former driver Greg Biffle claimed the organization’s 100th overall NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2009.

Former driver Carl Edwards also won there that fall to give Roush Fenway the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for Roush Fenway at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and MENCS events.

Recent Ryan in Phoenix

Two years ago in the Phoenix spring race, Ryan Newman went to victory lane in the No. 31, marking his most recent win in the MENCS. He started 22nd in that race before going on to lead the final six laps en route to his 18th career Cup series win.

Xfinity Success

Phoenix was one of the strongest tracks for Roush Fenway’s Xfinity program. In 91 starts, the organization won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 53 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010. Its eight wins rank most of any track on the circuit behind only Charlotte (12), Darlington (15), Richmond (9) and Rockingham (10).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 158 MENCS races at Phoenix, recording a total of seven victories, 35 top-five finishes, 60 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 2,290 laps. Edwards earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Phoenix in the March 2013 event.

Roush Fenway Phoenix Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1997-2 Ruttman Truck

2000 Burton Cup

2000 Burton NXS

2001 Biffle Truck

2001 Burton Cup

2001 Biffle NXS

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Busch Cup

2005-2 Edwards NXS

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-1 Biffle NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2010-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2013-1 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at ISM Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

158 7 35 60 4 47208 2290 18.1 15.8 47208

93 8 27 53 5 17917 1406 11.3 11.7 17917

36 2 13 21 0 5195 334 12.3 12.4 5195

287 17 75 134 9 70320 4030 15.2 14.0 70320