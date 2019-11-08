Weekend Schedule for ISM Raceway (Phoenix)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series head to ISM Raceway this weekend. Only four drivers in each series will advance to compete for their respective championship trophy.

Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series race winner, Christopher Bell will defend his Xfinity Series win from last year and Brett Moffitt returns to defend his Truck Series win.

Seven different drivers have won the Monster Energy Series Playoff races at ISM Raceway, led by Kevin Harvick with four Playoff wins (2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014), Jimmie Johnson (three: 2007, 2008, 2009), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two: 2004, 2015), Kyle Busch (two: 2005, 2018), Carl Edwards (2010), Joey Logano (2016) and Matt Kenseth (2017) each have one win.

The worst finish at ISM Raceway by a playoff driver that went on to win the title the same season was 38th by Jimmie Johnson in 2016.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, November 8

5:05 p.m. Truck Series Qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m. Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Saturday, November 9

12:35 p.m. Xfinity Qualifying (NBCSN)

2 p.m. Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (NBC)

Sunday, November 1

2:30 p.m. Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Below is a look at some of the top statistical performers at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

Top 10 Driver Ratings at ISM Raceway

Kevin Harvick……………………… 110.8

Jimmie Johnson…………………… 106.3

Chase Elliott……………………….. 104.1

Kyle Busch…………………………. 103.9

Denny Hamlin……………………….. 97.1

Kurt Busch…………………………… 95.2

Brad Keselowski……………………. 93.0

Kyle Larson………………………….. 91.5

Ryan Blaney…………………………. 89.2

Joey Logano…………………………. 89.0