TEAM CHEVY AT PHOENIX 2: Post-Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

ISM RACEWAY

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

NOVEMBER 9, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1

6th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Autocare Center Camaro ZL1

8th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

14th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

17th Chris Buescher, No. 37 Maxwell House Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2nd Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

4th Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

5th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

NBC will telecast the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway live at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, November 10th. The NBC Sports Gold app will stream the race and live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 5th

DO YOU HAVE A CAR CAPABLE OF WINNING HERE THIS WEEKEND?

“There’s definitely guys that are faster than I am. I feel like I’m a bit like a fifth to seventh place car after practice. I felt like the 11 (Denny Hamlin) was, by far, the best. But I almost won here in 2017 and I had a third to fifth place car. We just had some restarts there late and lined up in the right position. Anything can happen, so we’ll see. I’m hopeful.”

COULD YOU TELL WHERE THEY REAPPLIED THE TRACTION COMPOUND?

“I think it’s good for me if it ever does come in. I still think they need to make it quite a bit lower in three and four. It’s just so fast around the bottom and I don’t think we could get that high. In the one and two end, I think it could come down another few feet and make a better difference. We’ll see how this Xfinity race goes. Maybe those guys will get up there and burn a lane in. All of us Cup guys will see that and try it tomorrow.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTOCARE CENTER CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 6th

“We were sixth best, I guess. We’ll go to work tomorrow and try to move forward.”

WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS AS FAR AS THE CAR AND HOW YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO STRATIGIZE DURING THIS EVENT?

“About like any other race. We’ll try to have good pit stops, get our car driving the best we can, and hope that it’s good enough to move forward from where we’re at.”

IF YOU DON’T WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP, WILL YOU CONSIDER THE SEASON A SUCCESS?

“It was nice to get a few wins. We still have an opportunity to get two more and it’s not over with. So, ask me after next week.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

“I felt like the car had a good bit of grip out there in the qualifying trim for our first time. We didn’t do a qualifying trim run yesterday and I didn’t want to overstep the slip limits, push too hard, and have a chance of losing it. To be top-10 and with the lap times being in the 90’s, that was decent, but we needed to be in the low 80’s if we were going to have a shot at it. Then, my little brother (Kyle Busch) just shattered it; he was in the 60’s. Congrats to the little brother on the pole; he’s got a run for the championship. Kyle Larson out-qualified us, which was good, and he’s got a run as well for the championship. He needs a good run tomorrow.

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 14th

“I always put a lot of pressure on myself to run well here. We’ve all see how our short track program has been this year. Obviously, we’ve worked on it really hard and came here with something different that we hoped would work. We’ve just kind of struggled since we unloaded. I got to go have dinner at my brother’s house last night, so that’s the highlight of my weekend so far. Hopefully, it gets a little better.”

WHAT DOES IT TAKE HERE TO PULL ONE OFF?

“It’s hard because obviously we’ve been really strong here in the past. That weekend that we were really good the car was just easy to drive and it would do whatever I wanted it to. We made zero changes in final practice; it was just good. It’s hard, it’s such a compromise here between how secure you are in and off the corners, and then being able to rotate the center. We unloaded really loose, so not a lot of rear grip in the car. We maintained that really through practice and everything we did just killed the center. It’s frustrating. We were really tight there in qualifying, so hopefully we aren’t too tight in the race. We definitely have work to do.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 MAXWELL HOUSE CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 17th

“Phoenix is not my favorite race track, but we did have a really good spring race. So, I’m being a little bit more optimistic this time around. We found some stuff then that has helped us in practice with our Maxwell House Camaro ZL1, so we are excited about that. Our qualifying run yesterday wasn’t real good, but for this year, we haven’t really been after that out-right qualifying speed and let the race judge our weekend. If we could get a little bit more qualifying speed with it, that would be great and we’d love to go qualify really well here. But the race is definitely what we’re worried about and what we’ve been trying to work towards.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HERTZ CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 18th

HOW IS YOUR CAR HANDLING TODAY?

“We’re just not very fast. We don’t really know why, we’ve kind of been on both sides of the fence for the balance. But there in qualifying, it felt like the car was just a tick snug, but it wasn’t really anything major. It was a little bit free off, but that was just kind of what we had.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 22nd

“My car was way better. I was a little too aggressive in one and two I guess it is now. My guys did a really nice job of putting speed in the car, so I’m excited about that.”

ARE YOU FEELING OPTIMISITIC ABOUT SUNDAY?

“I got two laps, so it’s tough to tell. It’s tough to really understand what was going on yesterday. The first practice session was cut short for us because we didn’t pass tech last week. The track was just coming in and rubbering in, so the first practice was kind of a wash. The second one went by so fast; we knew we were off, but we didn’t know where to attack. So, after working really hard on things overnight, the guys did a great job of putting more speed in the car. I’m optimistic, but I won’t know until we get in there and start the race.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 CAT LARGE DOZERS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 27th

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle for everyone on this Cat Large Dozers Camaro ZL1. We’ve changed a lot of stuff since we were here in the spring, but we didn’t hit the balance right. We came back and have had a very similar things going on. So, it’s a little frustrating. But good thing it’s a long race. The track temp is going to be hot and that’s going to allow for guys to have good short run cars and long run cars. Hopefully, we can be one of those long run cars because we haven’t had the short run speed that we’ve wanted or needed all weekend. Hopefully, the track comes to us so we can go to work tomorrow.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AMERICAN ETHANOL CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 28th

THOUGHTS ON HIS QUALIFYING RUN.

“Loose. I just didn’t have enough grip. I felt like my car was really good yesterday, but obviously didn’t have the right grip in the car today for qualifying. But we’ll go get them tomorrow. I feel like we have a race car that’s capable of running well.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.