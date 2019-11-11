CANDI CARPENTER TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM PRIOR TO FORD ECOBOOST 400 CHAMPIONSHIP RACE AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

National Anthem performance set for Sunday, November 17

MIAMI – Adding to the aura of Ford Championship Weekend, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that Candi Carpenter will be performing the national anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 17.

Carpenter, a native of Lansing, Michigan, released her first single, “Burn the Bed” in 2016, which reached No. 56 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Carpenter recently released a new single, “The Astronaut,” which was produced by Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile. This year, Carpenter has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the Newport Music Festival.

“I’m thrilled to be performing the National Anthem at the Ford EcoBoost 400,” said Carpenter. “I am truly honored to be a part of this historic event and can’t wait to see who will be crowned the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion!”

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway, which was founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2018, NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend for the 17th consecutive year (2002-18). Champions crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2018 were Joey Logano (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), Tyler Reddick (NASCAR XFINITY Series) and Brett Moffitt (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series). 2019 Ford Championship Weekend will be held November 15-17. In 2020, the Speedway will commemorate its 25th anniversary as it hosts NASCAR’s three national series in the spring.