Toyota Tops NASCAR Cup Series with 2019 Manufacturer’s Championship

Camry Drivers Win Record 18 Times During 2019 Season

AVONDALE, Arizona (November 10, 2019) – Camry drivers continue a record season for Toyota, leading the manufacturer to its third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) manufacturer’s championship at Arizona’s ISM Raceway on Sunday, one event ahead of the season finale. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers set a single-season wins record for Toyota, visiting victory lane 18 times to propel Toyota to its third manufacturer’s title in four years.

“This title would not be possible without the talented drivers, dedicated race teams and support of our team members at Toyota and Toyota Racing Development (TRD, U.S.A),” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Integrated Marketing Operations for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Eighteen victories is an incredible feat to accomplish in one of the most competitive motorsports series in America. The manufacturer’s championship is something incredibly meaningful to everyone at Toyota and TRD, we’re certainly honored to capture our third in the series.”

Camry drivers combined to win 18 races and led 3,974 laps in the MENCS in 2019. With one race remaining, three Toyota drivers, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, will head to the season finale as part of the Championship 4.

Toyota’s milestone season was led by a series-leading seven victories by Truex. Hamlin collected Toyota’s second Daytona 500 title in February en route to his six wins this year while Busch (four victories) and Erik Jones (one) also took home the checkered flag in 2019.

Since joining MENCS competition in 2007, Toyota has won 142 races and captured 124 poles in 467 races. Toyota also claimed the MENCS manufacturer championships in 2016 (16 wins) and 2017 (16 wins).

