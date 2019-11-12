DGR-Crosley Gander Trucks Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 5 Dylan Lupton | No. 7 Tanner Gray | No. 15 Anthony Alfredo | No. 17 Tyler Ankrum | No. 54 Natalie Decker

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.485-mile oval

Race: 23 of 23

Event: Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Friday, November 15

9:05 a.m…………Practice

10:35 a.m…………Final Practice

4:35 p.m…………Qualifying (FS1)

8:00 p.m…………Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Dylan Lupton, No. 5 Shreddy Toyota Tundra

Dylan Lupton will strap into his No. 5 Shreddy Lyfe Clothing Toyota Tundra for the final time in 2019 as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads south for the season conclusion at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 will mark Lupton’s sixth race of the season for DGR-Crosley.Homestead-Miami Speedway will be a debut for the Wilton, Calif. native in the Truck Series. In his three 1.5-mile appearances with DGR-Crosley this season, Lupton has excelled capturing one top-five and three top-10 finishes. In addition to those stats, Lupton has an average starting position of 15th and an average finishing position of eighth in those intermediate races. Lifestyle clothing brand, Shreddy will return as the primary sponsor on board Lupton’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Lupton arrives in Homestead with his team led by crew chief Blake Bainbridge from atop the pit box and spotter Chris Monez guiding him from above the grandstands. The 134 lap Ford EcoBoost 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 8:00 p.m., ET on Friday, Nov. 15th.



Lupton on Homestead: “It’s been a couple years since I’ve been to Homestead-Miami Speedway but I’m looking forward to getting there this weekend in our No. 5 Shreddy Lyfe Clothing Toyota Tundra. We didn’t have the finish we were hoping for last weekend at ISM Raceway, but Homestead is an opportunity to bounce back and put ourselves in a contention for a top-five – if not maybe a win in the last race of the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series season.”

Tanner Gray, No. 7 Turtle Beach Construction Toyota Tundra

Tanner Gray, No. 7 Turtle Beach Construction Toyota Tundra

Tanner Gray is set for his third NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start this weekend as the series travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gray is welcoming Turtle Beach Construction to the sides of his No. 7 Tundra for the last race of the season.While Gray has two starts under his belt, this will be the first time that the 20-year-old driver has taken on a 1.5-mile track behind the wheel of a Tundra. His Truck Series debut occurred at Martinsville Speedway, followed by the one-mile track of ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz. The New Mexico native who raced part-time in the ARCA Menards Series with DGR-Crosley this season has three career 1.5-mile starts. In those three starts, he has an average starting position of second and an average result of fifth-place. Gray and his No. 7 team tested at Homestead-Miami Speedway with their DGR-Crosley teammates earlier this summer. They feel confident heading into the weekend with Gray's recent success and the amount of speed that he showed in the ARCA Menards Series on 1.5-mile tracks. The Ford EcoBoost 200 will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, with a live broadcast on FS1 at 8:00 p.m., ET. Gray on Homestead: "The last two races really haven't gone how we wanted them to. We are going to do our best to turn that around this weekend at Homestead. I really like racing on the mile-and-a-half tracks so I'm looking forward to it. I feel like we learned a lot, both as a team and myself as a driver, when we tested there in August. With it being the Championship race I'm looking forward to a lot of hard racing."

Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Toyota Tundra

Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Toyota Tundra

Anthony Alfredo will make his final NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start of the 2019 season this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Alfredo looks to bounce back after a frustrating race at ISM Raceway.Friday night's Ford EcoBoost 200 will mark Alfredo's first career start at the 1.485-mile paved oval in Miami. Seven out of Alfredo's twelve starts for DGR-Crosley this season have been 1.5-mile race tracks. The Twenty-Year-Old rookie managed to collect two top ten finishes in those seven intermediate races along with producing both an average starting and finishing position of 15th. Alfredo's best finish of eighth came at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May. Anthony Alfredo is proud to welcome primary sponsor, 'Friends of Jaclyn Foundation' on board his No. 15 Toyota Tundra this weekend for the season finale. The No. 15 team enters the final race of the 2019 campaign at Homestead-Miami Speedway led by crew chief Chris Lawson. The 134 lap Ford EcoBoost 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 8:00 p.m., ET on Friday, Nov. 15th. Alfredo on Homestead: "I'm very excited to head to Homestead for the first time looking to end the year on a high note. I'm very proud to have the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation as our primary sponsor as well as we continue our mission to improve the quality of life for pediatric cancer patients. I will do all I can to put them and my other partners who made this year possible in victory lane at the end of the night. My crew has worked so hard all year too and I know we can go out and top our best finish."

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 Railblaza Toyota Tundra

Although Tyler Ankrum is out of contention for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship, the No. 17 team looks to end their season on a high note as they head into the season finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The green and white Tundra will return this weekend as Railblaza, an outdoor mounting system company, will adorn the sides of Ankrum's truck in Miami.The 18-year-old San Bernardino, Calif. native will take on the 1.5-mile track for the first time in his young career on Friday night. While Ankrum doesn't have any starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, he tested there this summer in preparation for this weekend's event. So far this season, the No. 17 team has eight starts on 1.5-mile tracks with an average finish of 12th. Ankrum's first career Truck Series win occurred on the 1.5-mile track of Kentucky Motor Speedway. The Railblaza paint scheme seems to be a fitting one for Ankrum as he's earned a first, second, and third-place finish running their colors this season. Ankrum and the No. 17 team currently sits eighth in driver point standings after falling out of Playoff contention last weekend. He sits 35 points back from the seventh-place driver, Grant Enfinger. The Ford EcoBoost 200 will kick off on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m., ET. Ankrum on Homestead: "I'm really looking forward to Homestead this weekend. We have one more shot this season to go out and get a win. We've been building our program to prepare for this race all season. It stinks that we aren't in contention for the Championship, but hopefully we can go and run with those guys. I tested at Homestead earlier this year since it'll be my first time there and I think that we learned a lot and will have a really good Railblaza Tundra."