GMS Racing NGOTS Homestead-Miami Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado
Homestead-Miami NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 1, Best finish: 5, Laps led: 1
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 22, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 180, Stage wins: 3
Notes:
– Sheldon Creed earned his first top-five finish and led his first laps in Gander Trucks competition in the 2018 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this weekend in Homestead. Creed has two top-10 finishes and 19 laps led with this chassis this season.
– Creed will return to GMS Racing to compete full-time in the Gander Trucks Series in 2020.
Quote:
“I’m pretty confident in our team heading into Homestead. We tested there a few months ago and had some pretty good speed, I know we’re going to be around at the end to contend for a win. I earned my first top-five finish last year at Homestead and we’ve been fast at 1.5-mile tracks all year long. It would be great to end the year on a high note and come away with my first win.”
Homestead-Miami NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 1, Best start: 5, Best finish: 1, Laps led: 59
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 22, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 12, Top 10s: 16, Laps Led: 449, Poles: 3, Wins: 4, Stage wins: 5
Notes:
– Brett Moffitt has qualified for the Championship 4 for the second consecutive year and enters Homestead as the number three seed after a 10th-place finish last week at ISM Raceway.
– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this weekend in Homestead. Moffitt has earned four top-10 finishes and led 81 laps in the six events he has competed with this chassis.
– Moffitt won the 2018 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway to secure his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series title, in his only series start at the track.
– Four of Moffitt’s 11 career Gander Trucks wins have come at 1.5-mile tracks.
Quote:
“The atmosphere is always crazy. You have so much coming down to one race, one weekend. Between the fans and the crews and the families, everyone is there to support you. It’s a wild event and I haven’t been down there on the bad side of things, but I don’t want to start now. Being able to walk away with another championship trophy this weekend would be justification for me. To be able to win back-to-back would be pretty special with two different teams and two different crews. Hopefully I can get the job done this weekend and bring home the hardware to GMS Racing.”
ABOUT GMS RACING
GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.
