GMS Racing NGOTS Homestead-Miami Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead-Miami NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 5, Laps led: 1

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 22, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 180, Stage wins: 3

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed earned his first top-five finish and led his first laps in Gander Trucks competition in the 2018 event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this weekend in Homestead. Creed has two top-10 finishes and 19 laps led with this chassis this season.

– Creed will return to GMS Racing to compete full-time in the Gander Trucks Series in 2020.

Quote:

“I’m pretty confident in our team heading into Homestead. We tested there a few months ago and had some pretty good speed, I know we’re going to be around at the end to contend for a win. I earned my first top-five finish last year at Homestead and we’ve been fast at 1.5-mile tracks all year long. It would be great to end the year on a high note and come away with my first win.”