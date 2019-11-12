GMS Racing NXS Homestead-Miami Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet Camaro

Homestead-Miami Xfinity Stats

1 start, 1 top-five, 1 top-10

Best Finish: 3rd (2018)

2019 Season Stats

32 starts, 6 top-five’s and 18 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 223 this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This chassis has been ran five times this season by Nemechek. Twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 2nd – Spring & start: 13th/finish: 8th – Fall), Charlotte Motor Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 12th), Kentucky Speedway (start: 11th/finish: 12th) and at Kansas Speedway (start: 15th/finish: 18th).

– Nemechek will compete in his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports entry. Texas Motor Speedway (start: 29th/finish: 21st) and ISM Raceway (start: 26th/finish: 27th).

– Nemechek has four NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In those four starts, he has one top-five, two top 10’s and has led 24 laps.

Quotes:

“I’m excited to head to Homestead this weekend. We got the opportunity to go down and test there a few months back and I felt like it was really successful. We have been on a solid run streak for the last couple races and hopefully that momentum will carry over to the final race of the season and end it on a positive note. This season has been a roller-coaster ride of emotions so to finish strong for Maury (Gallagher, owner) and the GMS Racing guys would be a great way to end out the year.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

