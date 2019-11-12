Speedy Cash Returns to Front Row Motorsports for Championship Finale

Company Finds Success in Partnership with John Hunter Nemechek

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 12, 2019) – After a successful on-track debut at Texas Motor Speedway, Speedy Cash, an omni-channel financial services provider specializing in personal loans, returns to partner with Nemechek at the NASCAR championship race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway this weekend.

Speedy Cash made national headlines during Nemechek’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut earlier this month. The No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang team finished 21st in their debut with Nemechek. In addition, Speedy Cash engaged fans with media, at-track signage and multiple appearances by Nemechek.

“We were very impressed with John Hunter during his NASCAR Cup Series debut, but even more impressed with his positive attitude towards the fans and our customers,” commented Don Gayhardt, CEO, CURO Financial Technologies. “We believe that John Hunter is a future star in the sport, and as a hard worker, our customers and teammates can relate with him. We are proud to once again support him this weekend at Homestead.”

Founded in Riverside, Calif., Speedy Cash offers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services, including installment loans, lines of credit, title loans and check cashing. The lender is also the exclusive provider of Opt+ prepaid debit cards. For over 20 years, Speedy Cash has provided the latest and most innovative lending methods to its customers with services available in branches, online, over the phone and via mobile app.

Speedy Cash will again be visible with television commercials airing nationally with John Hunter Nemechek this weekend.

“I really want to thank Speedy Cash for their support as I make my first starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” stated Nemechek. “For me, Speedy Cash is pretty cool. If you need cash, there are so many easy ways you can get it using their services. It can be at their stores, online or using their app. We’re always connected online, so getting the app and getting a quick loan is pretty simple. I’ve enjoyed getting to know them and I want to have a great run on Sunday for them.”

The No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang will race this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship will air on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC and MRN.

For more information about Speedy Cash, visit SpeedyCash.com.

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an Omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, personal lines of credit, title loans, check cashing and money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has 214 brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers online loans in 28 states. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.