The Top 3 Ford Mustangs of SEMA 2019

Las Vegas, Nv. (November 12th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, Justin Dugan visits SEMA 2019 to see the sights and pick his top 3 Ford Mustangs in attendance. Dressed in his comfiest sneakers and signature blue AM t-shirt, Justin sets off to bring viewers the coolest, ‘baddest’, and loudest Mustangs from this year’s show.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all in the Mustang world, SEMA comes through and blows your mind all over again. Case in point, the Webasto all electric Mustang code named ‘Lithium’. This car was easily the talk of the Ford booth and looking at the stats it was easy to see why- 900hp/1000lb ft of torque and backed by a 6 speed manual gear box- if this is what the future looks like, I’m all in!”—Justin Dugan

Justin’s top Mustang picks for SEMA 2019 include: a one-of-a-kind 2020 GT500 slathered in a one-off ‘Venom’ paint scheme raising funds for Juvenile Diabetes at #3; the all-electric 2019 Mustang ‘Lithium’ built by Webasto at #2; and the Ringbrothers’ 1969 Mach 1 Mustang rounding off Justin’s picks as #1.

Additionally, Justin spends some time around the showgrounds featuring vehicles like; Shelby American’s GT500 Dragon Snake; Jay Leno’s Predator-powered 1968 Ford Bronco; Deberti Design’s 1961 Ford Econoline Van; AM customer, Jeremy’s, RTR Spec 5; and the revealing of the 775HP Jack Roush Edition Mustang.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-sema-2019.html

