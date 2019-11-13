JR Motorsports — NXS Homestead-Miami Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RACE: Ford EcoBoost 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Thank You Veterans Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway is ninth, in 2017 and 2018 for JR Motorsports.

• On 1.5-mile tracks this season, Annett’s average finish is 7.1, with four top-five and six top-10 finishes. His best finish, third, came at Chicagoland in the summer.

• Annett is currently eighth in the playoff standings, 42 points out of fifth place for the season. Should he earn fifth place in the standings, it would tie his previous career high set in 2012.

• A top-five finish at Homestead would give Annett seven for the season, which would set a career high. He’s already set a new mark for top 10s in a season with 19.

Jeb Burton

No. 8 State Water Heaters Chevrolet

• Jeb Burton returns behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JRM for the seventh time in 2019.

• In six previous starts for the organization in 2019, Burton has scored two top fives and five top 10s.

• Burton has earned a total of one top five and five top 10s in 13 career starts on 1.5-mile tracks in the NXS.

• Through the first 32 races of 2019, the No. 8 Chevrolet has recorded seven top fives and 22 top 10s among nine drivers.

• In its last nine races alone, the team has earned three top five and seven top-10 finishes.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 PUBG Mobile Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will make his first NXS start at Homestead this weekend.

• In 16 NXS starts on tracks between one and two-miles in length, Gragson has scored two top fives, 11 top 10s and an average finish of 10.1.

• In three previous starts in the Truck Series at Homestead, Gragson has recorded a best finish of third in 2018. Among those starts, the Las Vegas native has led 34 total laps.

• PUBG Mobile returns to the hood of the No. 9 Chevrolet for the third time this season after previously being on the JRM Camaro at Dover International Speedway and Kansas Speedway earlier this season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• After capturing the victory at ISM Raceway last weekend, Justin Allgaier is headed to Homestead as part of the Championship 4 for the third time in four seasons.

• To date in the playoffs, Allgaier has the best average finish among his fellow contenders with an impressive 3.7. During that span he’s held point for 152 laps and leads all drivers in points earned (290).

• Allgaier has nine NXS starts at Homestead with a best finish of sixth in the 2016 season finale.

• In nine starts on 1.5-mile tracks this season, the 33-yearold driver has four top fives and six top 10s, with a best effort of second at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Driver Quotes

“The final race of the season gives me and the No. 1 Pilot Flying J team the opportunity to go out, have some fun and race for fifth in the points. That’s our goal. We’ve had a fantastic season with a lot of growth and success, including our first victory, and capping it off with a top-five finish in the points would be awesome. We’ve come a long way together this season, and (crew chief) Travis Mack, Jonathan Davis (car chief) and the rest of the team have done a great job all year long. We’re going to finish 2019 strong and look forward to 2020.” – Michael Annett

“We’re going to go to Homestead and have some fun. A lot of the story lines this year have been surrounding the other three contenders and they’ve been really strong and they’ve won a lot of races, but I feel like this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team is peaking at the right time and you can’t count us out. We’re going into this weekend with a new mentality and a new energy and we’re going to have a shot at winning a championship. I can’t wait to see what we can go there and do this weekend.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really happy to get back behind the wheel of this State Water Heaters Chevrolet and end this season on a strong note for everyone on this No. 8 team. It’s been great getting to work with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and everyone at JR Motorsports and I am so thankful for this opportunity. Hopefully we can end just as strong as we have been all year and have a great run on Saturday.” – Jeb Burton

“I’m very thankful for everything that has gone on throughout this season with JR Motorsports. I feel like I have learned a ton and that I have developed a great relationship with Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and all of my guys on the No. 9 car. I can’t thank them all enough for their hard work. We’ve got one race left this season and we know what the goal is, and that is to win. We just need to go out and do our jobs and hopefully we can bring home a chicken dinner to end the season with our PUBG Mobile Chevrolet.” – Noah Gragson