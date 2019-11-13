Ross Chastain – Ford EcoBoost 200 Race Advance

Ford EcoBoost 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Homestead: “This is the week we’ve been waiting for. I love coming home to race in Florida, and I love racing at Homestead. As a race car driver, this week is a dream come true. All you can ask for is a chance to compete for wins and championships, and we’ve accomplished that together this year at Niece Motorsports. I’m so grateful for everyone at Niece Motorsports and CarShield for getting us here. We’re ready to get on track this week, press the attack, and give it all we’ve got.”

Championship 4: Chastain enters Friday’s race as one of four drivers eligible to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) championship. The top-four drivers’ points were reset following last week’s race at ISM Raceway, with all four entering Friday night’s race tied with 4,000 points.

Chastain, who started the season declaring points in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, changed his points declaration to the NGOTS following the seventh race of the season. In order to make the playoffs, Chastain would need to win at least one race and move into the top-20 in points to be eligible to compete.

It took Chastain and the No. 45 CarShield team just four races to win a race and move into the top-20 in points.

Entering the season finale, Chastain has led the most laps; over 100 more than the next closest competitor. In addition, Chastain has the most stage wins with seven; two more than the next closest competitor.

Chastain at Homestead: Friday’s race will mark Chastain’s sixth NGOTS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In his five previous starts, Chastain has two top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

Chastain has five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Homestead, with four top-20 finishes.

In addition, Chastain has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On the Truck: CarShield continues to support Chastain and the No. 45 Chevrolet in its championship bid.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.