Roush Fenway Heads to Homestead to Close Out 2019

The 2019 NASCAR season comes to a close this weekend in the Sunshine State as Roush Fenway Racing and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) hit the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway for 400 miles Sunday afternoon. An RFR Ford has visited victory lane 11 times at HMS, including seven times in the Cup series.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 17 | 3 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Welcome to Miami

Roush Fenway has 167 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 MENCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 72 top-10s and eight poles. RFR drivers have led 1,842 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 53,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 81 MENCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 29 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,109 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight

Roush Fenway earned five consecutive victories in the MENCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 57 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, Roush Fenway has earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, Roush Fenway has earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 MENCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven MENCS victories at Homestead.

Roush Fenway Homestead Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

81 7 22 29 4 20655 1109 18.1 16.7 30982.5

57 3 22 32 2 11271 540 11.6 11.5 16906.5

29 1 6 11 2 3912 193 12.2 14.7 5868

167 11 50 72 8 35838 1842 14.9 14.6 53757