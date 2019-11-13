Stenhouse Jr – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Stenhouse has seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) with an average starting position of 15.3 and average finishing position of 23.7.

So far in the 2019 MENCS season, Stenhouse Jr. has scored one top-five and three top-10 finishes and led 108 laps.

Last Year at Homestead

After restarting in the 13th position for the second 80-lap stage, the two-time Xfinity champion worked his way up to the 12th position when the caution flag waved on lap 139. During the caution, crew chief Brian Pattie elected to bring the Fastenal Ford to pit-road for four tires, fuel, and a chassis adjustment in hopes to help with front turn. Stenhouse lined up in the 12th position for the 16-lap shootout to the end of the stage but fell to 16th by the time the green checkered waved due to lacking overall grip.

After the team made multiple changes to the Fastenal Ford as the race went from day to night, Stenhouse continued to battle an ill-handling machine forcing him to settle with a 16th -place finish in the season finale.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Florida Native

Veteran crew chief Brian Pattie is from Zephyrills, Florida, which is about 4 hours from Homestead-Miami.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Homestead:

“I always look forward to Ford Championship weekend. Our intermediate program has continued to improve over the year. My main goal is to have a solid weekend in my final ride in the No. 17 Fastenal Ford.”