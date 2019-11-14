Speedway, NASCAR to spotlight Austin Theriault and Travis Mills Foundation

BANGOR, Maine – As excitement builds for this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the track and NASCAR are set to bring attention to a true American hero and his Maine-based foundation.

The Travis Mills Foundation will carry the primary sponsorship for the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford at the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday. The sponsorship is a gift from New England-based Bangor Savings Bank, the season sponsor for Cup driver Austin Theriault.

Travis Mills is a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant and one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. Since 2013 the Travis Mills Foundation has provided support and respite to more than 300 combat-wounded veterans and their families from around the country.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has made Mills an Honorary Official for Sunday’s race, and will give the foundation a social media takeover of the speedway social channels on race day to bring awareness to the nonprofit’s great work. Mills will also join Theriault throughout the weekend for NASCAR media interviews and fan events.

Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 52 Travis Mills Foundation/Bangor Savings Bank Ford in place of Theriault. Theriault remains committed to doing all he can during race weekend to spread awareness of the foundation’s “Never Give Up, Never Quit” mission.

“I’m excited to see Josh run with the Travis Mills Foundation colors this weekend and be at the track with Travis to talk about the important work he is doing for veterans and their families,” said Theriault.

Bangor Savings Bank has supported the Travis Mills Foundation through its events, like the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K, and through donations to the amazing vacation retreat it has built for military families. The foundation has supported families from 38 states since its founding.

“We’ve had a wonderful partnership with Austin Theriault and, with Austin’s support, thought it was a perfect opportunity to highlight a local nonprofit that is responding to a nationwide need,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO, Bob Montgomery-Rice. “The Travis Mills Foundation’s philosophy of ‘Never give up. Never quit’ is an inspiration to us all. We hope the exposure leading up to and during the race helps the Travis Mills Foundation fulfill their mission.”

Theriault is also helping bring attention to a matching fundraiser happening for the foundation through Dec. 31. Through the Mortach Million Dollar Challenge, Dave and Sophie Mortach of Cleveland will match every donation made to the Travis Mills Foundation through the end of the year, up to $500,000.

Mills and his wife, Kelsey, founded the Travis Mills Foundation to benefit post 9/11 veterans injured in active duty or as a result of their service to the nation. The foundation provides programs that help veterans overcome physical obstacles, strengthen their families and provide rest and relaxation. The foundation retreat in Rome, Maine, hosts families for an all-inclusive, no-cost, barrier-free vacation where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed respite in Maine’s great outdoors.

