Weekend Schedule for Homestead

NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the season finale as all three series race to determine their 2019 champion.

Stewart Friesen, Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt and Matt Crafton will vie for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship Friday night. The Xfinity Series title will be decided Saturday afternoon between Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will close out the season Sunday as they race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, November 15

9:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1

5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m. – 7:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

8 p.m.: Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles ) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, November 16

12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle / One Lap All Positions) – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle / One Lap All Positions)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, November 17

3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

