Keen Parts – Homestead – Race Advance

Event: Ford Ecoboost 400

Venue: Homestead-Miami Speedway (Homestead, FL)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 80, 160, 267 = 400.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, November 17 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

The 36-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season will come to a close this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the Championship 4 contend for the title.

For Go Fas Racing (GFR) driver Corey LaJoie, he will wrap up his first season as a full time driver in the MENCS, a season that has been one to remember for both LaJoie and the GFR organization.

LaJoie’s history at the Florida track includes two MENCS starts and four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts. Of the six total starts, the 28-year-old has a best finish of 15th in which he tallied in the 2017 NXS season finale.

The Randy Cox-led team remains focused on finishing the season on a high note despite being faced with adversity the last two weeks at Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway.

The No. 32 team will conclude the season by bringing along familiar sponsor, Keen Parts, rolling out a new tropical paint scheme.

Fitting for the setting of this weekend’s Ford Ecoboost 400, the GFR Mustang will be decorated with flamingos and palm trees surrounding the pink Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net logos.

Whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. Check out CorvetteParts.net for any of your Corvette needs.

skooza is also supporting the team’s effort at the season finale. Find out more about skooza at www.skooza.com.

Fans headed to the 1.5-mile track for Ford Championship Weekend can catch LaJoie at the Bluegreen Vacations display on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and at the Ford Display on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The final race of the 2019 season will be broadcast on NBC on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. ET.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Homestead:

“It has been such a great first full season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. We’ve grown together a lot as a team and had some really good races throughout this season. We still have a lot to race for with the two guys behind us in points and we have to make sure we block and tackle this weekend to stay ahead of them. Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of the most unique and fun racetracks that we go to and I couldn’t ask for a better track and sponsors in CorvetteParts.net and Skooza to close the season out with.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Homestead:

Starts: 2

Best Finish: 31st (2017)

Average Start: 34th

Average Finish: 32.5

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

